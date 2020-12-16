Reserve Money Contracts By 0.60% On Weekly Basis

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.4% on the week to stand at Rs 27.85 lakh crore as on December 11th 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 0.60% on the week to Rs 33.07 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 21.9% on a year ago basis compared to 12.9% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has expanded by 13.8% so far while the reserve money has gained by 9.2%.

