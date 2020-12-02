India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Falls To Lowest In Three And Half Months

-
ALSO READ
India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross Historic Peak Of 1.5 Million: Ministry Of Health
India Records Lowest Daily New Covid-19 Cases In 3 Months
India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Dips Well Under 5 Lakh
India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Falls Below 5% Of Total Cases
India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Nears 94%
-
India's total Active Caseload had significantly dropped to 4.28 lakh (4,28,644) today. This is the lowest after 132 days. The total active cases were 4,26,167 on 23rd July, 2020. There has been a sustained decrease in the number of active cases. India's present active caseload consists of just 4.51% of India's Total Positive Cases. The daily new cases added to the country's COVID numbers have been around 30K since the past three days.
The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 36,604. 43,062 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The number of daily recovered cases has surpassed the daily new cases since the past five days. The difference in New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 94.03% today. The total recovered cases stand at 89,32,647. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases, that is steadily increasing, has crossed 85L today and presently stands at 85,04,003. 78.35% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,290 newly recovered cases. 6,151 people recovered in Kerala followed by 5,036 in Delhi.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU