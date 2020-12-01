Rabi Plantings Up 4%

The latest reports from Agricultural Ministry suggest that rabi acreage stood at 348.24 lakh hectares (lh) as on 26th November 2020, up 4% than nearly 335 lh planted in the corresponding week last year. The area under primary rabi crop wheat was marginally up by 0.73% at 151.58 lh. The acreage in total pulses surged by around 13.27% to nearly 99.45 lh. Of this, area under Chana or gram rose by 14.16% to 69.36 lh.

Oilseeds planting rose by nearly 5% to 61.64 lh. Area under Mustard stood at 57.44 lh, up 6.61% on year. Acreage of coarse cereals fell though, sliding 5.27% to 27.39 lh. The Barely acreage dropped 4.15% to 4.06lh while Maize area slipped by 15.40% to 4.76 lh.

