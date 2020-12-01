Ministry of Finance Reports Rs 1.04 Lakh Crore Of Gross GST Revenue In November

Ministry of Finance stated today that the gross GST revenue collected in the month of November, 2020 is Rs 1,04,963 crore of which CGST is Rs 19,189 crore, SGST is Rs 25,540 crore, IGST is Rs 51,992 crore (including Rs 22,078 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 8,242crore (including Rs 809 crore collected on import of goods). The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of November up to 30th November 2020 is 82 lakhs.

The government has settled Rs 22,293 crore to CGST and Rs 16,286 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of November 2020 is Rs 41,482 crore for CGST and Rs 41,826 crore for the SGST.

In line with the recent trend of recovery in the GST revenues, the revenues for the month of November 2020 are 1.4% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 4.9% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 0.5% higher that the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

