India's agri exports cross $50 bln in FY22

India's exports of agricultural products, including marine, for the year 2021-22 have crossed the $50 billion. This would be the highest level ever achieved for agriculture exports.
The Commerce and Industry Ministry in a statement on Wednesday said as per the provisional figures released by Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, DGCIS, the agricultural exports have grown by 19.92% during 2021-22.
The ministry said the highest ever exports have been achieved for staples like rice, wheat, sugar, other cereals and meat.
Wheat exports jumped nearly four-fold from $568 million in 2020-21 to touch $2.12 billion in 2021-22.
Export of marine products, at $7.71 billion, is also the highest ever, benefitting farmers in the coastal states of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Spices exports has touched $4 billion for second year in a row. Despite facing tremendous supply side issues, coffee exports have crossed $1 billion for the first time, which has improved realisations for coffee growers in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
It said that even in the Russia-Ukraine war crisis, the world is looking at India for supplies of wheat and other food grains.
