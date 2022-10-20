India's Coal Production To Touch 900MT, Says Union Minister Of Coal

JUST IN
Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that during this financial year India's total coal production will touch 900 million ton (MT) and all efforts are being taken by Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries to attain this goal. He said that mineral exploration norms have been relaxed recently and nine private exploration agencies got accredited so far.

Addressing a function at the Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India to release a Compendium of Asset Accounts on Mineral and Energy Resources, Minister Shri Joshi stated that commercial coal mine auctioning process has been made totally transparent and institutionalized by the present Government. Coal import has come down considerably and by 2024 import will be stopped, the minister added.

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 15:46 IST

