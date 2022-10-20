India's Coal Production To Touch 900MT, Says Union Minister Of Coal

Addressing a function at the Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India to release a Compendium of Asset Accounts on Mineral and Energy Resources, Minister Shri Joshi stated that commercial coal mine auctioning process has been made totally transparent and institutionalized by the present Government. Coal import has come down considerably and by 2024 import will be stopped, the minister added.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU