India's Mineral Production Records 4.2% Cumulative Growth

India's mineral production has recorded 4.2 per cent cumulative growth during the period April- August, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year. However, as per the provisional statics of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), Ministry of Mines, the index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of August, 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 99.6, was 3.9 per cent lower as compared to the level in the month of August, 2021.

Important minerals showing positive growth during August, 2022 over August, 2021 include: Coal (7.7%), Lead conc (6.3%), Zinc conc (3.4%), and Limestone (2.7%). Other important minerals showing negative growth include: Natural Gas (U) (-0.8%), Manganese ore (-1.9%), Petroleum (crude) (-3.3%), Magnesite (-3.5%), Copper conc (-14.1%), Gold (-14.6%), Chromite (-16.6%), Bauxite (-17.6%), Iron Ore (-19.3%), Lignite (-20.7%), Phosphorite (-38.2%), and Diamond (-55.3%).

