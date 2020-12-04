India Severely Affected By Pandemic But Gradually Recovering Says IMF

Gerry Rice of the Communication Department of IMF noted in a press briefing yesterday that India has indeed been severely affected by the pandemic but is gradually recovering.

Fiscal, monetary and financial sector measures announced to date by the Indian authorities provide much needed support to the economy, to businesses, agriculture and vulnerable households. To further support growth, the IMF believes that the Indian authorities should prioritize swift implementation of the existing support programs and may need to consider expanding their scope as warranted.

