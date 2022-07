India's core sectors record a growth of 12.7% in June

India's eight core sectors recorded a growth of 12.7% in June, slowing from an upwardly revised 19.3 percent in May, the commerce ministry said yesterday. Output in seven of the eight core sectors grew in June. production of coal rose 31.1% year-on-year in June, and electricity generation rose 15.5%. Refinery products output grew 15.1 percent while fertilisers production gained 8.2 percent in June from a year earlier.

Cement production rose 19.4 percent while steel output gained 3.3 percent in June. Crude oil output declined 1.7 percent from a year earlier. Natural gas output gained 1.2 percent in June.

