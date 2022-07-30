JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Elgi Equipments acquires minor stake in First Energy TN 1
Business Standard

India's core sectors record a growth of 12.7% in June

Capital Market 

India's eight core sectors recorded a growth of 12.7% in June, slowing from an upwardly revised 19.3 percent in May, the commerce ministry said yesterday. Output in seven of the eight core sectors grew in June. production of coal rose 31.1% year-on-year in June, and electricity generation rose 15.5%. Refinery products output grew 15.1 percent while fertilisers production gained 8.2 percent in June from a year earlier.

Cement production rose 19.4 percent while steel output gained 3.3 percent in June. Crude oil output declined 1.7 percent from a year earlier. Natural gas output gained 1.2 percent in June.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 13:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU