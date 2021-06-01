India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Hits Above 92%

India reports lowest daily new cases of 1.27 lakh in 54 days as declining trend in new cases was maintained. India's Active Caseload further declined to 18,95,520. The active cases are below 20 lakhs after 43 days. Active Cases decrease by 1,30,572 in last 24 hours. A total of 2,59,47,629 total recoveries were noted across the country so far.
A total of 2,55,287 patients recovered during last 24 hours. Recoveries continue to outnumber Daily New Cases for 19 successive days. Recovery Rate continues to increase, at 92.09% today. Daily Positivity Rate dips to 6.62%, less than 10% for 8 consecutive days. Testing capacity substantially ramped up- 34.67cr tests total conducted.
