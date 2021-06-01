Government Receives 7.49% Of Corresponding BE 21-22 Total Receipts In April 2021

-
-
The Monthly Account of the Union Government of India upto the month of April 2021 has been consolidated and reports published. The Government of India has received Rs. 1,47,991 crore (7.49% of corresponding BE 21-22 of Total Receipts) for April 2021 comprising Rs. 1,30,811 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs. 16,808 crore of Non Tax Revenue and Rs. 372 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans. A total of Rs. 39,175 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is Rs. 6,864 crore lower than the previous year. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs. 2,26,690 crore (6.51% of corresponding BE 21-22), out of which Rs. 1,79,564 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs. 47,126 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs. 29,671 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs. 37,369 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.
