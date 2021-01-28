India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Now Nearly 97%

With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India's Recovery Rate has reached nearly 97%. India's recovery rate is one of the highest globally. 1,03,73,606 people have recovered. 14,301 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. India's total Active Caseload has dropped to less than 1.75 lakh (1,73,740) today. The active caseload now consists of just 1.62% of India's total Positive Cases.

Following the national trend of sustained decline in active cases, 31 States/UTs have recorded less than 5,000 Active Cases. 78% of the active cases are concentrated in five states viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal. As on 28th January, 2021, till 7:30 AM, more than 23.5 lakh (23,55,979) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise. In the last 24 hours, 3,26,499 people were vaccinated across 6,102 sessions. 42,674 sessions have been conducted so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)