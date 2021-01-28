India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Now Nearly 97%

-
ALSO READ
India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Dips To 1.81% Of Total Positive Cases
India Covid -19 Recovery Rate Further Improves To 85.52%
India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Crosses 83%
India Active COVID-19 Cases Further Contracts To 1.84 Lakhs
70% Of India's Total Active Covid-19 Cases Contributed By 8 States/UT's
-
With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India's Recovery Rate has reached nearly 97%. India's recovery rate is one of the highest globally. 1,03,73,606 people have recovered. 14,301 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. India's total Active Caseload has dropped to less than 1.75 lakh (1,73,740) today. The active caseload now consists of just 1.62% of India's total Positive Cases.
Following the national trend of sustained decline in active cases, 31 States/UTs have recorded less than 5,000 Active Cases. 78% of the active cases are concentrated in five states viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal. As on 28th January, 2021, till 7:30 AM, more than 23.5 lakh (23,55,979) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise. In the last 24 hours, 3,26,499 people were vaccinated across 6,102 sessions. 42,674 sessions have been conducted so far.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU