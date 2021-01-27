India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Hits Almost 97%

The daily recovered Covid-19 cases in India continue to surpass the daily new cases. The daily recoveries have overtaken the daily new cases since last 20 days. Total cumulative recoveries stand at 1,03,59,305 today. A total of 13,320 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

The national Recovery Rate has further grown to 96.91%. The graph shows country's unprecedented day to day change in number of active cases in the past few weeks. 12,689 daily new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours. India's total Active Caseload stands at 1,76,498 today. India's present active caseload now composes of just 1.65% of India's total Positive Cases. India has one of the lowest Daily New Cases per Million population (69) in the last 7 Days.

