India's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.75%

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.93 Cr (2,18,93,14,422) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,64,468) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. India's Active Caseload currently stands at 29,251. Active cases now constitute 0.07% of the country's total Positive Cases. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 3,884 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,51,228.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)