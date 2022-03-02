India's Covid-19 Recovery Rates Stands At 98.60%

A total of 7,554 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. With the administration of more than 8 lakh Doses (8,55,862) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 177.79 Cr (1,77,79,92,977) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,05,01,806 sessions.

A total of14,123 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,23,38,673. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.60%. India's Active Caseload is presently at 85,680. Active cases constitute 0.20% of the country's total Positive Cases.

