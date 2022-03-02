GST Holds Above 1.30 Lakh Mark In February 2022

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February 2022 is Rs 1,33,026 crore of which CGST is Rs 24,435 crore, SGST is Rs 30,779 crore, IGST is Rs 67,471 crore (including Rs 33,837 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,340 crore (including Rs 638 crore collected on import of goods). The government has settled Rs 26,347 crore to CGST and Rs 21,909 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of February 2022 after regular settlement is Rs 50,782 crore for CGST and Rs 52,688 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of February 2022 are 18% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 26% higher than the GST revenues in February 2020. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 38% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 12% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. This is for the fifth time GST collection has crossed Rs 1.30 lakh crore mark. Since implementation of GST, for the first time, GST cess collection crossed Rs 10,000 crore mark, which signifies recovery of certain key sectors, especially, automobile sales.

