India's Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Exceed 19 Crore, Fresh Daily Cases Continue To Be Under 3 Lakh Mark

India has achieved a new milestone in its vaccination drive as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 19 Crore today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive. A total of 19,18,79,503 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,53,883 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the eighth consecutive day. 3,57,295 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,27,12,735 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 87.25%. India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases for five consecutive days now. Meanwhile, 2,59,551 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States reported 76.66% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

