Government Extends Income Tax Returns Filing Deadline By Two Months

The government has extended the due date of filing income tax returns for 2020-21 for individuals by two months till September 30. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also extended the ITR filing deadline for companies by a month till November 30.

The deadline for issuing Form 16 by employers to employees has been extended by a month till July 15, 2021, the CBDT said. The TDS/TCS Book Adjustment Statement in Form No 24Gfor the month of May 2021, required to be furnished on or before 15th June, 2021 under Rule 30 and Rule 37CA of the Rules, may be furnished on or before 30th June, 2021.

