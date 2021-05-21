Government Extends Income Tax Returns Filing Deadline By Two Months

-
ALSO READ
Central Board of Direct Taxes Issues Refunds Of Over Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore So Far This Fiscal
Sensex climbs 424 pts higher, Nifty above 14,600; pharma, banks shine
Sensex reclaims 50K mark, Nifty ends above 14,900 on fag-end buying
Sensex rises 256 pts on positive global signals
Market trading lower; breadth strong
-
The government has extended the due date of filing income tax returns for 2020-21 for individuals by two months till September 30. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also extended the ITR filing deadline for companies by a month till November 30.
The deadline for issuing Form 16 by employers to employees has been extended by a month till July 15, 2021, the CBDT said. The TDS/TCS Book Adjustment Statement in Form No 24Gfor the month of May 2021, required to be furnished on or before 15th June, 2021 under Rule 30 and Rule 37CA of the Rules, may be furnished on or before 30th June, 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU