Consumer Price Inflation For Rural Labourers At 2.94%

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of April, 2021 increased by 6 points each to stand at 1041 (One thousand and forty one) and 1049 (One thousand and forty nine) points respectively.

The rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was mainly due to increase in the food group index (3.97 and 3.74 points respectively) and fuel and light group index (1.19 and 1.15 points respectively) owing to the rise in the prices of rice, wheat-atta, maize, jowar, ragi, mustard oil and meat goat, vegetables and fruits, firewood and kerosene etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL decreased to 2.66% and 2.94% in April, 2021 from 2.78% and 2.96% respectively in March, 2021.

Similarly, the inflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL declined to (+) 1.24% & (+) 1.54% respectively in April, 2021 from (+) 1.66% & (+) 1.86% respectively in March, 2021.

