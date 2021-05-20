Reserve Money Gains 1.1% On Week

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose by 0.6% on the week to stand at Rs 29.57 lakh crore as on April 23, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 1.1% on the week at Rs 36.26 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 14.20% on a year ago basis compared to 17.20% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has increased by 3.5% so far while the reserve money has recorded a rise of around 4%.

