India's Crude Oil Production Slides Around 5% In November

India's Crude oil production during November,2020 was2486.01 TMT which is 7.25% lower than target and 4.91% lower when compared with November, 2019.Cumulative crude oil production during April-November, 2020 was 20426.50 TMT which is 5.28% and 5.98% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Natural gas production during November,2020 was 2331.25 MMSCM which is 20.56% lower than the monthly target and 9.06% lower when compared with November, 2019. Cumulative natural gas production during April-November, 2020 was 18704.02 MMSCM which is 14.79% and 11.81% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

