India's current account remains in surplus in Q2 of 2020-21

Forex reserves jumps by US$ 31.6 billion in Q2 of 2020-21

India's current account remained in surplus at US$ 15.5 billion (2.4% of GDP) in Q2 of 2020-21 from US$ 19.2 billion (3.8% of GDP) in Q1 of 2020-21. The current account was in deficit of US$ 7.6 billion (1.1% of GDP) a year ago in Q2 of 2019-20.

The narrowing of the current account surplus in Q2 of 2020-21 was on account of a rise in the merchandise trade deficit to US$ 14.8 billion from US$ 10.8 billion in the preceding quarter.

Net services receipts increased both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis, primarily on the back of higher net earnings from computer services.

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, declined on a y-o-y basis but improved sequentially by 12% to US$ 20.4 billion in Q2 2020-21.

Net outgo from the primary income account, primarily reflecting net overseas investment income payments, increased to US$ 9.3 billion from US$ 8.8 billion a year ago.

In the financial account, net foreign direct investment recorded robust inflow of US$ 24.6 billion as compared with US$ 7.3 billion in Q2 of 2019-20.

Net foreign portfolio investment was US$ 7.0 billion as compared with US$ 2.5 billion in Q2 of 2019-20, largely reflecting net purchases in the equity market.

With repayments exceeding fresh disbursals, external commercial borrowings to India recorded net outflow of US$ 4.1 billion in Q2 of 2020-21 as against an inflow of US$ 3.1 billion a year ago.

Net accretions to non-resident deposits moderated to US$ 1.9 billion from US$ 2.3 billion in Q2 of 2019-20.

There was an accretion of US$ 31.6 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) as compared with that of US$ 5.1 billion in Q2 of 2019-20.

BoP during April-September 2020-21 (H1 of 2020-21)

India recorded a current account surplus of 3.1% of GDP in H1of 2020-21 as against a deficit of 1.6% in H1 of 2019-20 on the back of a sharp contraction in the trade deficit.

Net invisible receipts were lower in H1 of 2020-21, mainly due to decline in net private transfer receipts.

Net FDI inflows at US$ 23.8 billion in H1of 2020-21 were higher than US$ 21.3 billion in H1of 2019-20.

Portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of US$ 7.6 billion in H1of 2020-21, almost at the same level as a year ago.

In H1 of 2020-21, there was an accretion of US$ 51.4 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis).

