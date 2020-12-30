Paddy Procurement Spurts Nearly 25% On Year

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States & UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pardesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal with purchase of over 462.88 LMT of paddy up to 28.12.2020.

This is an increase of 24.90% against the last year corresponding purchase of 370.57 LMT. Out of the total purchase of 462.88 LMT, Punjab alone has contributed 202.77 LMTs which is 43.80% of total procurement.

