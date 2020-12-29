India Cumulative COVID Recoveries Surpass 98 Lakhs

-
With a sustained, pro-active and calibrated strategy based on 'whole of government' and whole of society' approach, India has surpassed a crucial milestone in its fight against the global pandemic today. The daily new cases have touched a new low today. Less than 16,500 daily new cases (16,432) were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after 187 days. The daily new cases were 16,922 on 25th June, 2020.
India's active caseload has fallen to 2,68,581 today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further compressed to 2.63% of the cumulative caseload. A net decline of 8,720 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours. With the rising recoveries and decline in daily new cases, India's cumulative recoveries are inching closer to 1 Crore. The total recovered cases have crossed 98 lakhs (98,07,569) today which translates to a Recovery Rate of 95.92%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 95,38,988. 24,900 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours. 77.66% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.
Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,501 recoveries. Kerala follows with 4,172 new recoveries. Chhattisgarh recorded another 1,901 daily recoveries. 78.16% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs. Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 3,047 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 2,498 new cases while Chhattisgarh reported 1,188 new cases yesterday.
