Government To Extend Rebate Of State And Central Taxes and Levies Scheme For Apparels And Made-ups

The government has decided to extend the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme on apparels and made-ups till 31 March 2024. The Union Cabinet yesterday had announced RoSCTL continuation with the same rates as notified by the Ministry of Textiles in March 2019 on the export of apparels and made-ups (non-apparels such as bed linen, carpets, etc).
According to the government, the move is expected to make these products globally competitive by rebating all embedded taxes/levies which are currently not being rebated under any other mechanism. It will ensure a stable and predictable policy regime and provide a level playing field to Indian textiles exporters.
