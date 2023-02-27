JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Dilip Buildcon rises on executing EPC agreement with MP Govt
Business Standard

India's forex reserves drop by USD 5.68 billion to USD 561.26 billion

Capital Market 

India's forex reserves dropped by USD 5.681 billion to USD 561.267 billion for the week ended February 17, the RBI said on Friday. This is the third consecutive week of a drop in the reserves after the USD 8.319 billion decrease in the previous reporting week to USD 566.948 billion. In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 10:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU