India's forex reserves rises to US$ 579.346 billion as on 4 December 2020

India's forex reserves jumps by US$ 4.525 billion in the week ended 4 December

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 4.53 billion to US$ 579.35 billion in the week ended 4 December 2020. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 574.82 a week ago.

Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets moved up to US$ 537.39 billion in the week ended 4 December 2020 from US$ 533.45 billion a week ago.

The gold asset also improved to US$ 35.73 billion from US$ 35.19 billion a week ago. SDRs rose slightly to US$ 1.51 billion in the week ended 4 December 2020.

India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by US$ 101.54 billion over March 2020, while galloped US$ 125.92 billion over a year ago level.

