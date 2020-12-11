Paddy Procurement Jumps Around 21.25% On Year

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare stated that Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States & UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pardesh, Maharashtra and Bihar with purchase of over 362.31 LMTs of paddy up to 09.12.2020 against the last year corresponding purchase of 298.79 LMT showing an increase of 21.25 % over last year.

Out of the total purchase of 362.31 LMT, Punjab alone has contributed 202.77 LMT which is 55.96% of total procurement.

