Currency In Circulation Expands Nearly 22% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 27.73 lakh crore as on December 4th 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also gained by 0.40% on the week to Rs 33.25 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 21.9% on a year ago basis compared to 13% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has expanded by 13.3% so far while the reserve money has risen by 9.8%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)