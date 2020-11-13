India's fuel product consumption rises 2.7% in October 2020

Fuel product consumption declines 5.7% in April-October 2020

India's fuel product consumption or sales increased 2.7% to 17.78 mt in October 2020 over a year ago, while snapping consistent sharp decline for last seven straight months.

LPG sales increased 3.2% to 2.42 mt, diesel 7.4% to 6.99 mt, bitumen 48.7% to 0.66 mt and naphtha 14.8% to 1.30 mt. Further, the consumption of petrol moved up 4.5% to 2.65 mt, fuel oil 12.6% to 0.53 mt, lubes/greases 14.0% to 0.32 mt and light diesel oil (LDO) 42.3% to 0.07 mt. However, the consumption of ATF declined 49.1% to 0.35 mt, petcoke 16.4% to 1.39 mt, others 5.9% to 0.94 mt and kerosene 18.5% to 0.14 mt in October 2020.

Consumption or sales of fuel products declined 15.7% to 104.17 mt in April-October 2020-21 over April-October 2019-20. Sales of diesel plunged 20.8% to 37.89 mt, ATF 66.8% to 1.55 mt, petrol 17.2% to 14.77 mt, petcoke 16.8% to 10.46 mt and others 14.4% to 5.89 mt. Further, the consumption of kerosene also declined 31.4% to 1.07 mt, lubes/greases 10.6% to 1.89 mt, fuel oil 6.1% to 3.32 mt and bitumen 0.7% to 3.35 mt. However, the consumption of LPG moved up 5.5% to 15.70 mt, LDO 11.1% to 0.41 mt and naphtha 0.3% to 7.88 mt in April-October 2020-21.

