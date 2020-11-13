India's Active Covid-19 Cases Below 5 Lakh For Third Straight Day

India's active Covid-19 cases today stand at 4,84,547, much below the 5-lakh mark. This is the third day of the active cases being sustained below the 5-L mark. Their share in the total Positive Cases stands at only 5.55%. This has been made possible by the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases which has ensured a total net reduction of the Active Caseload. In contrast to 44,879 new reported cases, 49,079 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours which continues India's trend of having daily high recoveries that outnumber the daily new cases. This trend has been observed for the 41st day today. The total recovered cases stand at 81,15,580 which translates to a Recovery Rate of 92.97%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 76,31,033. A total of 77.83% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)