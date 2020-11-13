Index Of Industrial Production Rises For First Time In Seven Months

-
India's industrial production saw 0.2% growth in September, rising for first time in seven months.
According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, manufacturing sector production registered a decline of 0.6% while output of mining and power segments grew at 1.4% and 4.9%, respectively. The IIP had contracted by 4.6% in September 2019.
