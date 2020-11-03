India's Merchandise Exports Fall 5.4% On Year In October 2020

India's merchandise exports in October 2020 were USD 24.82 billion, as compared to USD 26.23 billion in October 2019, showing a fall of 5.4%. Exports during April-October 2020-21 were USD 150.07 billion, exhibiting a decline of 19.05% over the same period last year.

The value of India's merchandise imports in October 2020 was USD 33.6 billion, as compared to USD 37.99 billion in October 2019, a decline of 11.56%. Merchandise imports during April-October 2020-21 were USD 182.29 billion, as compared to USD 286.07 billion during the same period last year, exhibiting a negative growth of 36.28%.

India was thus a net importer in October 2020, with a trade deficit of USD 8.78 billion, as compared to trade deficit of USD 11.76 billion, an improvement by 25.34%.

In October 2020, the value of non-petroleum exports was USD 23.21 billion, registering a positive growth of 1.84% over October 2019. The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in October 2020 was USD 20.28 billion, as compared to USD 19.07 billion in October 2019, registering a positive growth of 6.34%. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-October 2020-21 was USD 124.79 billion, as compared to USD 137.72 billion for the corresponding period in 2019-20, exhibiting a decrease of 9.39%.

In October 2020, Oil imports were USD 5.98 billion, as compared to USD 9.73 billion in October 2019, a decline by 38.52%. Oil imports in April-October 2020-21 were USD 37.84 billion, as compared to USD 74.93 billion, showing a decline of 49.5%.

Non-oil imports in October 2020 were estimated at USD 27.62 billion, as compared to USD 28.26 billion in October 2019, showing a decline of 2.26%. Non-oil imports in April-October 2020-21 were USD 144.45 billion, as compared to USD 211.14 billion, registering a decline of 31.59% during the same period of the last year.

Non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver &Precious metals) imports were USD 22.83 billion in October 2020, recording a negative growth of 8.31%, as compared to non-oil and non-gold imports of USD 24.9 billion in October 2019. Non-oil and non-gold imports were USD 126.97 billion in April-October 2020-21, recording a negative growth of 29.28%, as compared to non-oil and non-gold imports of USD 179.55 billion in April-October 2019-20.

