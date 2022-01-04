India's Merchandise Exports Surge Around 48% In April-December 2021

-
As per the Preliminary Data for December 2021, India's merchandise export in December 2021 was USD 37.29 billion, the highest ever monthly achievement, which shows an increase of 37.0% over USD 27.22 billion in December 2020 and an increase of 37.55% over USD 27.11 billion in December 2019. India's merchandise export in April-December 2021 was USD 299.74 billion, an increase of 48.85% over USD 201.37 billion in April-December 2020 and an increase of 25.80% over USD 238.27 billion in April-December 2019.
India's merchandise import in December 2021 was USD 59.27 billion, an increase of 38.06% over USD 42.93 billion in December 2020 and an increase of 49.7% over USD 39.59 billion in December 2019. India's merchandise import in April-December 2021 was USD 443.71 billion, an increase of 69.27% over USD 262.13 billion in April-December 2020 and an increase of 21.84% over USD 364.18 billion in April-December 2019. The trade deficit in December 2021 was USD 21.99 billion, while it was 143.97 billion USD during April-December 2021.
