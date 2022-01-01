GST Collection Hits Around Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore In December 2021

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of December 2021 is Rs 1,29,780 crore of which CGST is Rs 22,578 crore, SGST is Rs 28,658 crore, IGST is Rs 69,155 crore (including Rs 37,527 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 9,389 crore (including Rs 614 crore collected on import of goods). The government has settled Rs 25,568 crore to CGST and Rs 21,102 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of December 2021 after settlements is Rs 48,146 crore for CGST and Rs 49,760 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of December 2021 are 13% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 26% higher than the GST revenues in December 2019. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 36% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 5% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. The GST collection in the month is close to Rs 1.30 lakh crore despite reduction of 17% in the number of e-way bills generated in the month of November, 2021 (6.1 crore) as compared to the month of October, 2021 (7.4 crore).

