GST Council Decides To Defer Rate Hike On Textiles

The GST Council's 46th meeting was held today in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The GST Council has recommended to defer the decision to change the rates in textiles recommended in the 45th GST Council meeting.

Consequently, the existing GST rates in textile sector would continue beyond 1st January, 2022. The GST Council had earlier decided to raise the rate on textiles from 5% to 12%.

