India's Money Supply Rises 11.3% On Year

India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 18907383 crore as on April 9th 2020, recording a rise of 11.3% over the same time last year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 2787941 crore, up 16.7% over the year. Demand deposits with banks were up 17% at Rs 1867606 crore.

Time deposits with banks were also up 9.6% at Rs 14205545 crore. The bank credit to commercial sector edged up 5.1% on year to Rs 11552069 crores. However, this indicates a moderation from 7.2% at the same time last year.

