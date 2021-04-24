India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Approach Near 3.5 Lakh Mark

India continues to see a massive spike in Covid-19 cases. A total of 3,46,786 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 74.15% of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,836. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 36,605 while Kerala reported 28,447 new cases.

