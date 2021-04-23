Kharif Acreage Spurts 21.5%

The kharif or summer sowing has picked up good pace. As on 23rd April 2021, summer sowing in the country is 21.5% higher than it was last year during the corresponding period. The total summer crop area has increased to 73.76 lakh hectares from 60.67 lakh hectares a year ago during the corresponding period. A sharp increase has been seen in the area of pulses.

As on 23rd April 2021, the area sown under pulses has increased to 12.75 lakh ha from 6.45 lakh ha, which shows nearly a 100% increase. The increased area is mainly reported from the states of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka etc. Oilseeds have increased to 10.45 lakh ha from 9.03 lakh ha, which is an increase of around 16%. The area has been reported from West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh etc. Rice has increased to 39.10 lakh ha from 33.82 lakh ha, which marks an increase of around 16%.

