Domestic Crude Oil Output Down 5.41% This Fiscal

Crude oil production during February, 2021 was 2322.32 TMT which is 6.89% lower than target and 3.22% lower when compared with February, 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-February, 2020-21 was 27878.81 TMT which is 5.65% and 5.41% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Natural gas production during February,2021 was 2307.12 MMSCM which is 19.31% lower than the monthly target and 1.43% lower when compared with February, 2020. Cumulative natural gas production during April-February, 2020-21 was 25986.70 MMSCM which is 14.54% and 9.67% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

