India's Total Active Covid-19 Caseload At 2.71 Lakh

-
ALSO READ
India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Crosses 83%
Around 3 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India
Multiplex operators rally as cinemas to reopen in Maharashtra from 5 Nov
India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Sustains Below 5% Mark
India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Falls Below 5% Of Total Cases
-
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted today that some States in the country are reporting a surge in the daily new COVID cases. Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh together account 80.63% of the daily new cases. A total of 39,726 new daily cases were reported in last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 25,833, 65% of the daily cases.
It is followed by Punjab with 2,369 while Kerala reported 1,899 new cases. India's total Active Caseload stands at 2.71 lakh (2,71,282) today, 2.82% of the total positive cases in the country. A net incline of 18,918 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. Three States of Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.48% of India's total active cases.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU