India's Total Active Covid-19 Caseload At 2.71 Lakh

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted today that some States in the country are reporting a surge in the daily new COVID cases. Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh together account 80.63% of the daily new cases. A total of 39,726 new daily cases were reported in last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 25,833, 65% of the daily cases.

It is followed by Punjab with 2,369 while Kerala reported 1,899 new cases. India's total Active Caseload stands at 2.71 lakh (2,71,282) today, 2.82% of the total positive cases in the country. A net incline of 18,918 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. Three States of Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.48% of India's total active cases.

