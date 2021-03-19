All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural Labourers Moves Up To 2.67% In February From 2.17% In January

-
-
The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of February, 2021 decreased by 1 point each to stand at 1037 (One thousand and thirty seven) and 1044 (One thousand and forty four) points respectively. The fall in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was due to decrease in the food group index (-) 2.94 and (-) 2.54 points respectively mainly on account of fall in the prices of wheat atta, gur, potato, cauliflower etc.
Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL increased to 2.67% and 2.76% respectively in February, 2021 from 2.17% and 2.35% respectively in January, 2021. The inflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL increased to (+) 1.55% & (+) 1.85% respectively in February, 2021 from 1.02% & 1.22% respectively in January, 2021.
