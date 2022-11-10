India's Per Capita Power Consumption To Double By 2040

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi has stated that the demand for coal is going to stay at least for the next 25-30 years and that India is currently not even having one tenth of the per capita consumption of power as compared to some of the other developed economies in the world and it is estimated that the per capita consumption is going to double by 2040 for which coal is the necessity.

The focus of the present government under the guidance of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is to become net zero carbon emission country by adopting better technological processes.

