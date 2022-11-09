India's Handicraft Exports Worth Around $2 Billion

He said road trips, places with smaller footprints, short term rentals or stay-at-home facilities have become more in vogue and the hotel industry must decide on the narrative for the destination, keeping these changes in mind. India's handicrafts exports last year were worth about 2 billion dollars and mostly done through e-commerce platform
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU