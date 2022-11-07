JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Nifty above 18,150 mark, metal stocks shine

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Government Allocates Export Quota Of 60 LMT To All Sugar Mills

Capital Market 

As another measure to balance the price stability of sugar in the country and the financial positions of sugar mills in the country, based on initial estimates of sugarcane production, Government of India has allowed export of sugar up to 60 LMT during the sugar season 2022-23. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has already notified to extend the inclusion of sugar exports under 'Restricted' category up to 31st October, 2023. The Central Government has prioritized availability of about 275 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) sugar for domestic consumption, about 50 LMT sugar for diversion to ethanol production and to have closing balance of about 60 LMT as on 30.09.2023.

Balance quantity of sugar produced by sugar mills in the country would be allowed for exports. Since at the beginning of sugar season 2022-23, initial estimates of sugarcane production are available, it has been decided to allow export of 60 LMT sugar. The sugarcane production in the country will be reviewed periodically and based on the latest available estimates, quantity of sugar exports to be allowed could be reconsidered. During SS 2021-22, India exported 110 LMT sugar and became second largest exporter of sugar in the world and earned about Rs. 40,000 crore worth of foreign exchange for the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 11:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU