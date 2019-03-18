India's sugar production rises 5.9% till 15 March in SS 2018-19

154 mills have stopped crushing and 373 mills in the country continue their crushing

As per the data released by Indian Mills Association, 527 mills were in operation and they have produced 273.47 lakh tonnes of sugar till 15 March 2019 in sugar season (SS) October-September 2018-19, showing a growth of 5.9% over same period of last season. As on that date, 154 mills have stopped crushing and 373 sugar mills in the country continue their crushing. On the corresponding date last year, 258.20 lakh tonnes had been produced with 399 mills operating as on 15 March 2018. Mills in and are closing fast and their crushing season is on the verge of closing.

In Maharashtra, sugar production till 15 March 2019 was 100.08 lakh tonnes, compared with 93.84 lakh tonnes produced last year same period. In the current SS 2018-19, 85 mills have closed their crushing operations in the State while 110 sugar mills are still operating. On the corresponding date in last season 38 mills had closed their operations while 149 mills were in operation.

In UP, 116 sugar mills are in operation and 84.14 lakh tonnes of sugar was produced till 15th March 2019, compared with 84.39 lakh tonnes produced on the corresponding date of last year.

In case of Karnataka, till 15 March, 2019, 67 sugar mills have produced 42.45 lakh tonnes of sugar. 56 mills have closed their operations in the State while 11 mills are in operation. During the corresponding period last year, 65 sugar mills had produced 35.10 lakh tonnes sugar. Of the 65 sugar mills, 17 mills were in operation as on 15 March 2019 and 48 mills had closed their operations.

In case of Tamil Nadu, 29 sugar mills are in operation and have produced 5.40 lakh tonnes of sugar, as compared to 4.33 lakh tonnes produced on the corresponding date.

has produced 9.80 lakh tonnes of sugar till 15 March 2019 with 14 sugar mills in operation. Last year, 9.10 lakh tonnes of sugar had been produced on the same date.

In and Telangana, 25 sugar mills have produced 6.5 lakh tonnes as on 15 March 2019, of which 3 mills have stopped crushing. Last year, 6.40 lakh tonnes was produced on the corresponding date and 14 mills were in operation.

In Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and & Chhattisgarh, sugar production till 15 March 2019 has been in the order of 6.65 lakh tonnes,2.95 lakh tonnes, 5.45 lakh tonnes, 4.90 lakh tonnes and 4.75 lakh tonnes, respectively.

