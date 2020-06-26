India's Sugar Production To Rise By 12%

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has estimated that India's 2020-21 sugarcane area will rise 8%, while sugar production would increase by over 12% to 305 lakh tonnes expected in current season.

Based on the satellite images procured in the latter part of June 2020, the total acreage under sugarcane is estimated to be around 52.28 lakh hectares in 2020-21 sugar season (SS), which is about 8% higher than 2019-20 sugar season's cane area.

