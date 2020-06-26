India's Sugar Production To Rise By 12%

-
ALSO READ
Govt pegs 18 pc lower sugar output to 26.3 mt for 2019-20
Fire kills 11 youths hunting animals in field in Venezuela
ISMA Says Sugar Production Falls Around 24% In Last Four Months
UP: Youth rapes 15-year-old girl, booked along with two others
Only Centre has exclusive powers to fix minimum price for sugarcane, holds SC
-
The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has estimated that India's 2020-21 sugarcane area will rise 8%, while sugar production would increase by over 12% to 305 lakh tonnes expected in current season.
Based on the satellite images procured in the latter part of June 2020, the total acreage under sugarcane is estimated to be around 52.28 lakh hectares in 2020-21 sugar season (SS), which is about 8% higher than 2019-20 sugar season's cane area.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU