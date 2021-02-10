India's Wheat Exports Surge Sharply

During April- December 2020 period, India's export of Wheat rose to Rs 1,870 crore (252 US$ Million) against was Rs. 336 crore (48 US$ Million) reported during the same phase a year back. As per the trend, there is a growth of 456.41% in Rupee term and 431.10 % Dollar terms.

The share of export of wheat is 1.84 % in the total export of APEDA scheduled products. The key exports destination for wheat include Nepal, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates

