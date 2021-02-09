Indian Railways Registers Highest Ever Loading Figures In January 2021

Indian Railways has registered highest ever loading figures i.e. 119.79 MT in January 2021. The last best was in March 2019 as 119.74 MT. Indian Railways' Freight loading for the last few months have crossed last year's loading and earnings for the same period.

It is expected that cumulative freight loading will surpass last year's freight loading figures. As per the statistics till yesterday for February, 2021, Indian Railways loading was 30.54 million tonnes which includes 13.61 million tonnes of coal, 4.15 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.04 million tonnes of foodgrains, 1.03 million tonnes of fertilizers, 0.96 million tonnes of mineral oil and 1.97 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker). A number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive. COVID 19 has been used by Indian Railways an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)