Indian Railways Registers Highest Ever Loading Figures In January 2021

-
ALSO READ
Indian Railways Issues Draft National Rail Plan
IRCTC gains as Railways to run 20 new clone trains from today
IRCTC update on operation of additional trains from 12 Sep
IRCTC rallies as Indian Railways to run new special trains
Indian Railways awards "Regular Supplier" status to JSPL for 60kg 880 grade (90UTS) Rails
-
Indian Railways has registered highest ever loading figures i.e. 119.79 MT in January 2021. The last best was in March 2019 as 119.74 MT. Indian Railways' Freight loading for the last few months have crossed last year's loading and earnings for the same period.
It is expected that cumulative freight loading will surpass last year's freight loading figures. As per the statistics till yesterday for February, 2021, Indian Railways loading was 30.54 million tonnes which includes 13.61 million tonnes of coal, 4.15 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.04 million tonnes of foodgrains, 1.03 million tonnes of fertilizers, 0.96 million tonnes of mineral oil and 1.97 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker). A number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive. COVID 19 has been used by Indian Railways an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU