JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Wipro wins 2018 Nutanix Outstanding Innovation Partner Award

IFCI redeems 22.50 cr preference shares
Business Standard

India To Generate 100 GW Solar Energy By 2022

Capital Market 

India is set to generate 100 GW solar energy by 2022, noted the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu. He said that demand for energy will increase due to rapid development taking place in India and fossil fuel is not going to last forever and therefore there is need for renewable energy. Suresh Prabhu said that fossil fuel is not going to last forever even if its resources are managed in the best possible manner. He said that the use of shale gas and oil is limited and it adversely impacts the environment. The threat of climate change has become a reality and it has affected bio-diversity of the planet.

Imbalanced use of energy is the root cause of many environmental problems in different parts of the world. It is causing unprecedented heat wave conditions in Europe, intensity and frequency of typhoons have also increased.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 18:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements